Malayalam director Sachy passes away

Thrissur

18 June 2020 23:20 IST

Suffered cardiac arrest, was on ventilator support

Film director, script writer, and producer K.R. Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was 49.

Sachy was rushed to Jubilee Mission Hospital, Thrissur, in a critical condition two days ago after he a suffered cardiac arrest during a surgery at another private hospital. He was on ventilator support. An expert team in the hospital was trying to save the life of the director.

The director, whose recent Prithviraj-Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum became a huge hit, reportedly had undergone a hip replacement surgery at the private hospital.

Sachy, who hailed from Kodungalloor, was active in theatre right from his college days. His directorial debut was Anarkali in 2015. He had co-scripted many films with Sethu and later started writing solo scripts. Sachy was a practising lawyer at the Kerala High Court.

He scripted hit films including Driving Licence, Ramleela, Seniors, and Run Baby Run.