Lockdown special episodes of ‘Amrutham Dhvitheeyam’

25 May 2020 12:41 IST

Two episodes of the Telugu series, shot entirely in the respective actors’ homes, will première on May 27

All through COVID-19 lockdown, OTT platforms have witnessed an increase in viewership as people stayed home and looked for entertainment options to take their mind off the pandemic, at least for a short while. However, generating new content has been a challenge for digital platforms as shooting schedules came to a grinding halt. The team of the Telugu series Amrutham Dhvitheeyam has filmed two lockdown special episodes, completely in the safety of the individual actors’ homes. These episodes will première on May 27 on ZEE5.

The two episodes, according to the team, have situational comedy based on the current scenario of lockdown troubles.

Amrutham Dhvitheeyam lockdown special stars Harshavardhan, LB Srinivas, Sivannarayana, and Vasu Inturi. The actors, along with director Sandeep, launched the trailer of the lockdown episodes through a video conference and shared their shooting experiences during lockdown.

Amrutham was a hugely popular Telugu TV sitcom in 2001, starring Sivaji Raja, Naresh, Harshavardhan, and Gundu Hanumatha Rao. Two friends, Amrutham and Anji, come up with creative ideas to improve their restaurant business and get rich but fail with hilarious consequences. Their loyal man Friday Sarvam and their rapacious landlord Appaji contributed famously to their comedy of errors and became popular characters. Amrutham ran continuously as a weekly television sitcom for six years.

After 13 years, the show returned as Amrutham Dhvitheeyam, produced by Gunnam Gangaraju, and began streaming on ZEE5 on March 27, 2020.