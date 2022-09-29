Lisa Kudrow to headline Taika Waititi’s Apple series 'Time Bandits'

The film is based on 1981's Terry Gilliam-directed movie of the same name

PTI
September 29, 2022 12:29 IST

Lisa Kudrow | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor Lisa Kudrow has been roped in to play the lead role in Apple series Time Bandits.

The show, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi, is based on 1981's Terry Gilliam-directed movie of the same name.

The fantasy film follows the time-travelling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet.

According to Deadline, the upcoming show also feature actors Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House.

Waititi is directing the first two episodes. The 10-episode series is co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television.

It’s described as a "comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd."

Time Bandits has been in development at Apple since 2019.

