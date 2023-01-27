ADVERTISEMENT

‘Let’s Get Married’: Dhoni Entertainment’s Tamil film stars Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, Ivana, and Yogi Babu

January 27, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

The film, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi, will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani

The Hindu Bureau

Posters of ‘LGM - Let’s Get Married’ featuring Nadiya, Harish Kalyan, Ivana, and Yogi Babu | Photo Credit: @DhoniLtd/Twitter

We had earlier reported that cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s film production banner Dhoni Entertainment is set to foray into the Tamil movie industry. It was also reported that the film, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi, will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani (author of the new age graphic novel Atharva - The Origin).

The film is now titled Let’s Get Married (LGM), and the makers have released a motion poster of the film. Nadiya Moidu, Harish Kalyan, Ivana (of Love Today fame), and Yogi Babu round out the cast.

Though plot details are currently under wraps, the motion poster and title design of the film hints that the film could be a family road movie in the lines of Little Miss Sunshine.

“From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer...” Thamilmani has said earlier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is reportedly in talks with multiple filmmakers and scriptwriters to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US