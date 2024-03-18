‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ repeats at No. 1 on the North American box office charts

March 18, 2024

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’, backed by The Universal and DreamWorks Animation, earned $30 million in ticket sales

Kung Fu Panda 4 stayed at the top of the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. The Universal and DreamWorks Animation movie earned $30 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The franchise featuring the voice of Jack Black is responsible for over $1.9 billion at the box office since it launched in 2008 and spawned several animated series, shorts, video games and a holiday special. The fourth instalment, playing in 4,067 locations in North America, has already made $107.7 million domestically. ALSO READ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ movie review: Jack Black, Awkwafina take you on a chuckle-filled ride

There were several new movies arriving in over 1,000 theatres (or expanding) this weekend, including Lionsgate’s Mark Wahlberg dog movie Arthur the King, Focus Features’ comedic satire The American Society of Magical Negroes and A24’s Kristen Stewart-led bodybuilding thriller Love Lies Bleeding.

But the charts still belonged to the franchises, including Dune: Part Two, which came in a very close second in its third weekend, with $29.1 million. That's down only 37% from last weekend. It’s now made $205.3 million domestically. The first film, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming, capped out at around $435 million globally, while Part Two is already at almost $500 million worldwide.

Arthur the King did the best of the newcomers, landing in third place with $7.5 million from 3,003 locations. The studio went into the weekend expecting something in the $8 million to $10 million range. Its low production cost and international presales should yield profits. Directed by Simon Cellan Jones and written by Michael Brandt, the movie is based on the true story of an adventure racer who befriends a stray dog on a perilous 435-mile trek in the Dominican Republic. Simu Liu plays one of Wahlberg’s teammates.

Love Lies Bleeding opened in 1,362 locations to $2.5 million. Written and directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud ), it’s a pulpy ’80s-set Western thriller about an isolated gym manager (Stewart) and a bodybuilder (Katy O’Brian) passing through town.

The American Society of Magical Negroes opened in 1,147 theaters and made an estimated $1.3 million. According to exit data, 52% of the opening weekend audience was Black. The movie, written and directed by Kobi Libii, is a satire about a secret society of Black people dedicated to making white lives easier. Justice Smith and David Alan Grier star. In the first weekend following the Oscars, Poor Things added $2.3 million globally, bumping its total to $112.6 million.

