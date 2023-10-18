ADVERTISEMENT

‘Keedaa Cola’ trailer: Brahmanandam leads the pack in Tharun Bhascker’s wacky Telugu crime comedy presented by Rana Daggubati

October 18, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

The trailer of ‘Keedaa Cola’, presented by Rana Daggubati and directed by Tharun Bhascker, promises a wacky Telugu crime comedy with an ensemble cast led by Brahmanandam

The Hindu Bureau

Tharun Bhascker directs and stars in the Telugu crime comedy ‘Keedaa Cola’ along with Brahmanandam, Chaitanya Rao, Raghu Ram, Rag Mayur, Jeevan Kumar, Vishnu Oi and Ravindra Vijay

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam has broken away from his previous Telugu films — the romance drama Pelli Choopulu and the buddy comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi — going by the trailer of his new film Keedaa Cola. The trailer presents glimpses of the crime comedy featuring a bunch of characters led by veteran comic actor Brahmanandam. 

The ensemble cast includes Chaitanya Rao, Rag Mayur, Raghu Ram, Vishnu Oi, Ravindra Vijay and Jeevan Kumar. Tharun also plays a key role as a local don named Naidu. The drama revolves around a doll and a cockroach that could potentially fetch a princely sum.

The characters speaking the Hyderabad Telangana dialect, the fast-paced editing by Upendra Varma, the visuals by cinematographer AJ Aaron  and Vivek Sagar’s music accentuate the vibrant chaos on the screen. The film’s writing team comprises Pranay Koppala, Ramya Kakumanu, Shanthan Raj and Tharun Bhascker.

Keedaa Cola is produced by Vivek Sudhanshu and others and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 3.

