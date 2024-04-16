ADVERTISEMENT

Keanu Reeves joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ as Shadow

April 16, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The ‘John Wick’ is all set to lend his voice to the iconic Sega videogame character

The Hindu Bureau

Keanu Reeves and Shadow the Hedgehog

Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to voice the character Shadow in the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Reeves, known for his roles in John Wick and The Matrix franchises, joins the cast alongside Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman.

Shadow, the black hedgehog from the iconic Sega videogame franchise has been seen as an antiheroic figure in the Sonic universe and a foil to the titular Sonic. The second installment in the film franchise saw Knuckles the echidna making his onscreen debut, voiced by Idris Elba.

Keanu Reeves teams up with Fisher Stevens for Benny "The Jet" Urquidez documentary

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024. Paramount Pictures has yet to comment on the casting news.

