Keanu Reeves joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ as Shadow

April 16, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to voice the character Shadow in the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Reeves, known for his roles in John Wick and The Matrix franchises, joins the cast alongside Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Eggman.

Shadow, the black hedgehog from the iconic Sega videogame franchise has been seen as an antiheroic figure in the Sonic universe and a foil to the titular Sonic. The second installment in the film franchise saw Knuckles the echidna making his onscreen debut, voiced by Idris Elba.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024. Paramount Pictures has yet to comment on the casting news.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.