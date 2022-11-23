‘Kantara’ to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 24

November 23, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur,  the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty who also plays the lead role in 'Kantara'

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Kantara’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Video on November 23 announced the worldwide digital premiere of the Kannada blockbuster Kantara.

Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur,  the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also acts in the movie alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G. and Achyuth Kumar  in the pivotal roles.

Watch | Rishab Shetty on the magic of 'Kantara' and why the tale has universal appeal

The film will premiere on the platform on November 24, 2022 in Kannada along with Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs on the service.

The story of  Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

Watch | Rishab Shetty on the magic of ‘Kantara’ and why the tale has universal appeal

On the digital release of  Kantara, writer, director, and actor Rishab Shetty shared, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on  Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labor of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end!”

