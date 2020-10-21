Kannada film buzz: ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ teaser, 'Petromax' shoot resumes

A still from the 'Bheemasena Nalamaharaja' teaser

21 October 2020 13:52 IST

Teaser of ‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ released

Amazon Prime Video unveiled a one-minute teaser of the Kannada film Bheemasena Nalamaharaja on October 20 at 12 noon. The film is directed by Karthik Saragur and is produced by Pushkar Mallikarjuanaiah, Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao. The films stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmes and Achyuth Kumar and is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

Bheemasena Nalamaharaja, says the team, is a family entertainer that will evoke feelings of togetherness and celebrate the irrevocable bond of kinship.

Kalachakra to be remade in Malayalam

Vasishta Simha’s film Kalachakra will be remade in Malayalam. The news was announced on October 19, to celebrate Vasishta’s birthday.

Vasishta plays four characters in Kalachakra, set for a State-wide release soon. The film is produced and directed by Sumanth Kranti who says, “It is has a psychological storyline”. Music is by Chetan Kumar, Kaviraj and Santosh Nayak with Sanchit Hegde, Kailash Kher and Pancham lending their voices. Raksha, Deepak Shetty and Suchindra Prasad are also cast in the film.

First schedule of Shambho Shiva Shankara shoot complete

The shooting of the first phase of Shambho Shiva Shankara is done. The film was shot in and around Bengaluru and features Abhay Puneeth, Rohit, Rakshak, Sonal Mantero and Jogi Nagaraj. The second leg of the shoot is scheduled for November 2.

Shankar Konamanahalli, who has directed many serials, makes his directorial début for the big screen with Shambho Shiva Shankara. He has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Nataraj Mudwala is the cinematographer and Ultimate Shivu has choreographed the stunts.

Petromax begins in Mysuru

The shooting of the film, Petromax started this week in Mysuru. The film is produced by Satish Picture House and co-produced by Studio 18 & Petromax Pictures. Cinematography is by Vijay Prasad and the film has Haripriya and Neenasam Satish in the lead. The film is directed by Anoop Seelin.