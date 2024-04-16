ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada actor-producer Dwarakish, 81, passes away

April 16, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The veteran artist first made a mark as a comedian before going on to produce more than 50 films under his banner Dwarakish Chitra

The Hindu Bureau

Dwarkish made his debut as an actor in his maternal uncle Hunsur Krishnamurthy’s Veera Sankalpa in 1964 | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Dwarakish, Kannada actor, producer, and director, passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Tuesday. He was 81.

The veteran artist suffered a heart attack and passed away in his sleep in the morning at his residence in Electronics City, according to his family.

Dwarakish, who debuted as an actor in his maternal uncle Hunsur Krishnamurthy’s Veera Sankalpa in 1964, first made a mark as a comedian before going on to become a prolific producer under the banner Dwarakish Chitra in the Kannada film industry.

Collaborating with Dr. Rajkumar, and director S. Siddalingaiah, his first independent production, Mayor Muthanna,was a hit.

Dwarakish’s association with actor Vishnuvardhan is regarded as one of the most successful combinations in the Kannada film industry.

He produced and acted alongside Vishnuvardhan in hits such as Kalla Kulla(1975), Kittu Puttu (1977), Singaporenalli Raja Kulla (1978), Guru Shishyaru (1981), Prachanda Kulla (1986) and Apthamitra (2004).

As a director, Dwarakish launched Vinod Raj, son of popular Kannada actor Leelavathi, in Dance Raja Dance. He delivered a hit as a director with Vishnuvardhan’s Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege. Dwarakish Chitra, which witnessed great highs and many lows, went on to produce more than 50 films.

The mortal remains of Dwarakish will be kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru from 7.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. for people to pay their last respects on Wednesday. The cremation will take place at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru later in the day.

