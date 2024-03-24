‘Kalvan’ trailer: GV Prakash takes on a herd of elephants in this actioner

The trailer of GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film, Kalvan, is here. The action drama directed by cinematographer PV Shankar also features Bharathiraja, Ivana and Dheena in the lead.
The trailer begins with a news announcement about a herd of elephants that has entered the Panamkaadu forests through the Kadambur forest. Due to this, the villagers of Iruttipalayam are being ordered not to venture into the forests. And this seems to have created the perfect opportunity for GV Prakash and Dheena’s characters to execute their ‘plans,’ details of which are vague in the trailer. Soon, as expected, the lead characters encounter the herd of elephants.