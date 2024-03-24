‘Kalvan’ trailer: GV Prakash takes on a herd of elephants in this actioner

March 24, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

Directed by cinematographer PV Shankar, the film is set to release in theatres on April 4

The trailer of GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film, Kalvan, is here. The action drama directed by cinematographer PV Shankar also features Bharathiraja, Ivana and Dheena in the lead. The trailer begins with a news announcement about a herd of elephants that has entered the Panamkaadu forests through the Kadambur forest. Due to this, the villagers of Iruttipalayam are being ordered not to venture into the forests. And this seems to have created the perfect opportunity for GV Prakash and Dheena’s characters to execute their ‘plans,’ details of which are vague in the trailer. Soon, as expected, the lead characters encounter the herd of elephants. ALSO READ ‘Rebel’ movie review: A politically-charged story let down by shoddy filmmaking

From the title of the film (meaning thief) and trailer, it seems as if the film questions who the real thief is: humans who encroach on the forest or the inhabitants of the forest who take back what was rightfully theirs?

Written by Shankar and Ramesh Aiyappan, Kalvarn also stars G Gnanasambandam and Vinoth Munna. The film has cinematography by Shankar himself, editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta, songs composed by Prakash and music scored by Revaa.

Produced by G Dilli Babu under his Axess Film Factory production banner, Kalvan is set to release in theatres on April 4.

