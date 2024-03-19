Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ Oscars speech faces collective condemnation, over 450 Jewish creatives sign open letter March 19, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST More than 450 Jewish creatives, executives, and professionals in Hollywood have united in denouncement of director Jonathan Glazer’s speech at the 96th Academy Awards The Hindu Bureau In an open letter shared widely within the entertainment industry, individuals spanning various roles, from acclaimed actors to renowned executives, expressed vehement opposition to Glazer’s remarks. ALSO READ ‘The Zone of Interest’ movie review: A harrowing, one-of-a-kind portrayal of apathy The array of signatories disclosed to Variety contains the names of industry professionals, including actors such as Debra Messing and Tovah Feldshuh, executives like Gary Barber and Gail Berman, creators including Amy Sherman-Palladino, directors such as Eli Roth and Rod Lurie, as well as producers like Lawrence Bender, Amy Pascal, Hawk Koch, and Sherry Lansing. Glazer, upon receiving an award for his Holocaust-themed film The Zone of Interest, stirred controversy within Jewish circles in the industry with his speech, drawing parallels between historical atrocities and current geopolitical conflicts involving Israeli violence in Gaza. ALSO READ Oscars 2024: ‘The Zone of Interest’ wins best international film

However, the signatories of the open letter adamantly reject Glazer’s assertions, asserting that their Jewish identity should not be exploited to equate past genocides with contemporary political struggles.

The letter emphasizes a collective refusal to allow the Holocaust and Jewish heritage to be weaponized for the sake of advancing specific narratives. It condemns Glazer’s attempt to draw moral equivalences between the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime and the ongoing conflicts involving Israel, labeling it as a distortion of history and a dangerous perpetuation of anti-Semitic tropes.