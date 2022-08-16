Johnny Depp returns to direction after 25 years with ‘Modigliani’

Depp will also co-produce the film alongside Barry Navidi and Al Pacino

The Hindu Bureau
August 16, 2022 18:53 IST

Johnny Depp | Photo Credit: Markus Schreiber

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will return to direction after 25 years with Modigliani, a biopic on Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. He will also co-produce the film alongside Barry Navidi and Al Pacino.

The biopic film is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. According to Deadline, the story chronicles the life of the titular painter and sculptor in Paris in 1916 across a turbulent and eventful 48 hours.

Details regarding the cast of the film remain unknown. It is also unclear if Depp will also star in the film. The film is aiming to begin production in 2023.

Depp last directed the 1997 film The Brave, in which he featured alongside Maron Brando. He will be seen next as King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry. The historical romance is Depp’s first film in three years.

Depp was recently in the news for winning a long, turbulent defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

