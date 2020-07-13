John Cena shares a picture of both Bachchans wishing them a speedy recovery

13 July 2020 12:51 IST

The wrestling superstar and actor had posted similar updates for the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan as well

WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena has shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan without giving a caption on his Instagram account. Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have all been tested positive with the novel COVID-19 virus.

John Cena had earlier shared pictures of late actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Irfan Khan when they passed away, expressing his condolences.

Indian fans have been thanking John Cena for his love towards India, but several on social media commented on his post, reminding him that the Bollywood actors are very much alive and fighting the COVID-19 infection, in case he was confused about the Bachchans’ health updates.

Similarly, celebrities such as Irfan Pathan, Sonam K Ahuja, Mahesh Babu, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dhanush and many others have wished the Bachchan family a speedy recovery.