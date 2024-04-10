ADVERTISEMENT

John Cena on Vin Diesel’s and Dwayne Johnson ‘Fast and Furious’ feud: “There can only be one alpha”

April 10, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Diesel and Johnson seemed to have buried the hatchet as the latter had a cameo in a ‘Fast X’mid-credit scene last year

PTI

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena fight during Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field | Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has shared his opinion on the long-standing feud between Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, saying there can only be "one alpha" in the project at a time.

Johnson, who joined the action franchise with 2011's Fast Five as Luke Hobbs, had a fallout with lead star Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of 2021's F9: The Fast Saga.

Cena, 46, joined the cast of F9: The Fast Saga in the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. He told Dax Shephard on the Armchair Expert podcast: "There's certainly rumours about that. I can't deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two. There can only be one."

Before their beef, Johnson had also starred in the sequels Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and Furious 7 (2015). His character's popularity led to a spin-off film titled Hobbs & Shaw (2019) co-starring Jason Statham.

Diesel and Johnson seemed to have buried the hatchet as the latter had a cameo in a mid-credits scene in the 10th film in the franchise, Fast X, which released last year.

