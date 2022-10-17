Joel McHale to lead Fox comedy series 'Animal Control'

The comedy series follows a group of local animal control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not

PTI
October 17, 2022 16:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel McHale in a still from ‘Community’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

American actor-comedian Joel McHale will headline Animal Control, a comedy series from Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Variety, the network had given a straight-to-series order for a project in July this year.

The show follows a group of local animal control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

McHale, best known for starring in the NBC show Community, will essay the role of Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. "A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much," the character description read.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling will serve as writers and executive producers on the series. The project will be produced by Fox Entertainment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
television
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app