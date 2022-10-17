Joel McHale to lead Fox comedy series 'Animal Control'

Joel McHale in a still from ‘Community’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

American actor-comedian Joel McHale will headline Animal Control, a comedy series from Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Variety, the network had given a straight-to-series order for a project in July this year.

The show follows a group of local animal control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

McHale, best known for starring in the NBC show Community, will essay the role of Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. "A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much," the character description read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling will serve as writers and executive producers on the series. The project will be produced by Fox Entertainment.