Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal to star in Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

Filmmaker Ari Aster’s upcoming film, Eddington, will feature a starry ensemble cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal, production banner A24 has announced.
The movie, which will be written and directed by Aster, will also feature Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr in pivotal roles.
Though the official plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie will reportedly follow a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations.