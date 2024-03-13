Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal to star in Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’

March 13, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The film will also feature Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr in pivotal roles

Filmmaker Ari Aster’s upcoming film, Eddington, will feature a starry ensemble cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal, production banner A24 has announced. The movie, which will be written and directed by Aster, will also feature Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward and Clifton Collins Jr in pivotal roles. Though the official plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie will reportedly follow a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations. ALSO READ There is a trend to put politics over aesthetics, says 'Midsommar' director Ari Aster

This is the film that Aster had earlier hinted at while talking about reuniting with Phoenix after their 2023 movie, Beau Is Afraid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aster, also known for directing horror hits Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019), will also produce Eddington along with Lars Knudsen through their Square Peg banner.

The project marks the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and Hollywood A24, which produced and distributed Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid, as well as productions Dream Scenario and the upcoming Death of a Unicorn.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.