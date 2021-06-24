Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough and Adrien Brody to star in ‘Manodrome’

Jesse Eisenberg

24 June 2021 15:36 IST

Eisenberg will star as Ralphie, an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality

Actors Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough and Adrien Brody are part of an ensemble cast of upcoming thriller “Manodrome”.

South African director John Trengrove is making his English-language debut with the feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of Keough and Brody’s character have not been revealed.

“Manodrome” will be produced by Felix Culpa’s Keough, Gina Gammell, and Ryan Zacarias along with Ben Giladi’s Rainmaker Entertainment.

Eisenberg is best known for films like“The Social Network”, the“Now You See Me”film franchise and “Zombieland” movies.

Brody, who won an Oscar for his role in “The Pianist”, will next star in the third season of HBO series “Succession”.

Keough will feature in A24’s upcoming movie “Zola” and Amazon series “Daisy Jones & The Six”.