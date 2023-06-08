ADVERTISEMENT

Jayam Ravi - Nayanthara’s ‘Iraivan’ gets a release date

June 08, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

Ravi and Nayanthara had earlier teamed up for Thani Oruvan

The Hindu Bureau

New poster of ‘Iraivan’ | Photo Credit: @actor_jayamravi/Twitter

We had previously reported that Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara are teaming up once again for director I Ahmed’s film titled Iraivan. It’s now known that the film will release on August 25.

Ravi took to Twitter to share the release news and also confirmed that the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Iraivan will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja who is also the composer of Ravi and Ahmed’s Jana Gana Mana which is yet to be completed. Speaking of collaborations, Ravi and Nayanthara had earlier teamed up for Thani Oruvan. Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram G of Passion Studios, Iraivan’s cinematography is by Hari K Vedanth.

Meanwhile, Ravi also has Siren along with Keerthy Suresh. Nayanthara, on the other hand, will next be seen in her Bollywood debut, the Atlee directorial, Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

CONNECT WITH US