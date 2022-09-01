Jason Bateman joins Taron Egerton in thriller 'Carry On'

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is on board to direct the feature project

PTI
September 01, 2022 12:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Bateman | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Acclaimed actor Jason Bateman is in negotiations to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin action thriller "Carry On".

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra is on board to direct the feature project. Dylan Clark will produce.

The thriller revolves around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Bateman will be playing the mysterious traveller in the film.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie is the first production under Amblin's overall deal with Netflix, which was announced last year in June. Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, will oversee the project for the studio. Brian Williams, Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier will serve as executive producers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app