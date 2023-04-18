ADVERTISEMENT

James McAvoy to star in horror thriller film ‘Speak No Evil’

April 18, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Washington

The feature centres on a family that takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare

ANI

James McAvoy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hollywood star James McAvoy is all set to star in the upcoming horror thriller film Speak No Evil. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a U.S.-based media outlet, the film is an official remake of the Danish psychological horror thriller Gaesterne.

Speak No Evil is all set to hit the theatres on August 9, 2024. The feature centres on a family that takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake will be helmed by filmmaker James Watkins, who will also write the film. He previously helmed projects like Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, as well as an episode of Black Mirror.

Christian Tafdrup directed the original feature Gaestrene, which was nominated for 11 Danish Film Awards, the country's equivalent to the Oscars, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

McAvoy received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Professor Charles Xavier in 2011's X-Men: First Class and its sequels. He also appeared in It: Chapter Two. On the small screen, he recently starred in HBO's His Dark Materials and Netflix's Sandman.

