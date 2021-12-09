‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Aspirants’ take top place on IMDB’s top movies and web-series lists of 2021

A still from ‘Aspirants’ and Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’

09 December 2021

‘Shershaah’ and ‘The Family Man’ are some of the other notable titles on the list

Global online database IMDb (www.imdb.com) today unveiled data on the top Indian films and web series of 2021.

IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021

Aspirants Dhindora The Family Man The Last Hour Sunflower Candy Ray Grahan November Story Mumbai Diaries 26/11

*Of all the web series released in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, these 10 series generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist.

“Entertainment fans around the world rely on IMDb to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb.

“This year’s list of the top movies and streaming series reflects the diversity of popular content in India, including titles across Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Additionally, demonstrating content consumption patterns in India, for the first time ever, two of this year’s top ten web-series—Aspirants and Dhindora—are available to stream for free on YouTube, while the others are available on subscription-based channels.”

Meanwhile, the top ten Indian films included Tamil films Jai Bhim and Master, war hero biopic Shershaah, and more.

IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021*

Jai Bhim Shershaah Sooryavanshi Master Sardar Udham Mimi Karnan Shiddat Drishyam 2 Haseen Dillruba

*Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, these 10 titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist.