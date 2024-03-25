Jack Black ready for ‘School of Rock’ sequel

March 25, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Directed by Richard Linklater, the 2003 comedy-drama revolves around an amateur rock enthusiast who poses as a substitute teacher at an elite school

Actor and comedian Jack Black says he is up for a sequel to “School of Rock” but there's a condition: original film's writer Mike White needs to come on board. Directed by Richard Linklater, the 2003 comedy-drama revolves around Dewey Finn (Black), an amateur rock enthusiast who poses as a substitute teacher at an elite school. ALSO READ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ movie review: Jack Black, Awkwafina take you on a chuckle-filled ride

When asked about a potential "School of Rock 2", Black said he was "ready".

“I wish there’d be a ‘School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo’," the 54-year-old actor told the news outlet JOE, referencing the 1984 sequel to the dance musical “Breakin’.” Black said it would be great if White could write the follow-up film but he was busy working on the hit HBO dark comedy series "The White Lotus".

“You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius. And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with ‘White Lotus,’ the best show on TV,” he added.