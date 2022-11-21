India’s Oscars entry ‘Chhello Show’ to stream on Netflix from November 25

November 21, 2022 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Streaming platform Netflix announced today that Chhello Show ( Last Film Show), India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards, will be available in India from 25th November.

The film has been nominated and screened at prestigious film festivals across the world like Tribeca, and Buenos Aires International festival of independent cinema amongst others. It also won the best picture at the recent Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The Gujarati language film was released in Indian theatres on October 14. The coming-of-age drama from writer-director Pan Nalin follows the story of how the magic of movies conquers nine-year young Samay’s heart, and how he moves heaven and earth in pursuit of his 35mm dreams, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him.

Talking about its streaming debut, Nalin said, “Last Film Show is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, Last Film Show is just a click away.”

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said, “As we take forward the journey to represent India with our film at the 95th Academy Awards, we are thrilled that Last Film Show has found its home at Netflix India and we are sure that the magic and beauty of Nalin’s cinematic creation will enrapture Netflix audiences in India, just as it has with theatrical audiences in India and around the world.”

Producer Dheer Momaya of Jugaad Motion Pictures shared, “I’m elated that our film will be made available on Netflix India. They have a highly engaged subscriber base in India, and it will be great for families to enjoy this film from the comfort of their home during the year-end holiday season.”

The original Gujarati language film will also be available to watch with Hindi dubbing on Netflix.