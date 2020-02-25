I was touched by the story of ‘30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela’ : Amritha Aiyer

Amritha Aiyer

The 'Bigil' star makes her Telugu film debut in TV star Pradeep Machiraju’s film

Amritha Aiyer just got a big break in Ram’s Red (Thadam remake). She may not be the main lead but plays an important character. Meanwhile, her film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela starring TV anchor Pradeep Machiraju is slated for release soon. “Pradeep is an entertainer on television, he’s a lot of fun when he comes to the sets. We enjoyed our comedy scenes together and he is also a very considerate and sensitive person. We went to Rajamundry and Kerala for Sid Sriram’s Neeli Neeli Aakasam song picturisation. I enjoyed my experience there. There’s senior actors like Posani Krishna Murali, Hema and many others too,” she says of her experience so far,” says Amritha.

On her entry to films she says, “I studied in Bengaluru and ours is a conservative family. I was into dance, sports (basket ball) and other curricular activities since childhood. My mother was confident about my talents and she knew I was keen on modelling and put me to a coordinator in Chennai. After college I worked for a company, which was into merchandising. Then I got an offer for a feature film in Tamil and a career in films started.”

As she continued her work, she got Padaiveeran with Vijay Yesudas and once a song from the film was released, she was offered Kaali, a Vijay Anthony’s film to be directed by Krithika (Udaynithi Stalin’s wife). Director Munna too saw the Padaiveeran song and called her for an audition in Hyderabad for 30 days lo...

Amritha doesn’t want to reveal much about her role, she only says she was touched by the story when the director narrated it, which made her to decide to work harder and with commitment.