Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone announce new release date of 'Fighter'

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is now scheduled to release on January 25, 2024

ANI
October 28, 2022 13:59 IST

A poster of ‘Fighter’

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Friday announced the new release date of their aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a new poster which he captioned, "25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter." Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, "Fasten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India's first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024!"

Previously the film was scheduled to release on September 28, 2023, and now the makers have decided to postpone the film.

'Fighter' marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the 'Dhoom: 2' actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Bang Baang' and 'War'.

Siddharth Anand is currently gearing up for the release of his next action thriller film 'Pathaan' which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film received positive responses from the audience. Deepika, on the other hand will also be seen in a pan-India film 'Project K' along with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that she also has 'The Intern' in her kitty.

