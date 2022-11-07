'Hostel Daze' season 3 to release on Prime Video on November 16

The six-episode series features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar

PTI
November 07, 2022 13:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Poster of ‘Hostel Daze’ season 3 | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Popular comedy-drama series Hostel Daze is set to return on Prime Video with its third season, the streamer announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the new instalment of the series will debut on the streamer's platform on November 16, Prime Video said in a press release.

The six-episode series captures the lives of six college students and their hostel experiences. It features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar.

"Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel-resident goes through. The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in the third year of college.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season," the season three description read.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hostel Daze is directed by Abhinav Anand. The show's previous seasons are already available on the streaming service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi cinema
television
entertainment (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app