Hindi horror series ‘Adhura’ to premiere on Prime Video on July 7

June 27, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

Streaming platform Prime Video has announced that its first Hindi horror series Adhura will premiere on July 7. Headlined by Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, and Poojan Chhabra, the series also stars Rahul Dev, Zoa Morani, Rijul Ray, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, KC Shankar and Jaimini Pathak.

Adhura is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla from a script written by Banerjee. As per a press release from the streamer, the seven-episode series delves into the deep-rooted fears and inner demons of its characters, promising a gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm.

“It follows the theme of guilt, remorse and revenge. The story unfolds through two timelines, in 2022 and 2007, as secrets and chilling events plague the students and staff of a prestigious boarding school. What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns sinister when Adhiraj Jaisingh (Ishwak Singh) encounters Vedant Malik (Shrenik Arora), a troubled 10-year-old student. As the past and present collide, a dark secret threatens to emerge, linking Adhiraj to Vedant,” reads the description.

Adhura is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

“As fans of this genre, we were eager to tell this classic tale of a ghost in the boarding school. Haven’t we all shared ghost stories in dim-lit rooms with our friends? Adhura to us is one such story, waiting to be shared with our audiences,” said Chawla and Banerjee, directors, Emmay Entertainment

“We invite the viewers to step inside the haunting corridors of a boarding school in the hills, where the past relentlessly haunts the present and secrets lurk in every shadow. The series promises to captivate the audiences with intrigue, thrill and emotions and immerse them into a realm where the line between the past and the present blurs, leaving them wondering what’s real and what’s imagined, how much of it is your own fear and how much is a haunting shadow following you? All the actors including Ishwak, Rasika, Shrenik, Poojan have done a fabulous job at portraying the characters the way they’ve been written, and we can’t wait for the audiences to see them,” they added.

