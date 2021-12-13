HBO developing ‘Six Feet Under’ follow-up series

A still from ‘Six Feet Under’

A follow-up series to Alan Ball’s “Six Feet Under” is in the works at HBO.

Created and produced by Ball, “Six Feet Under” ran for five seasons on HBO from 2001-2005. The popular show centred on the lives of the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles, along with their friends and lovers.

According to Variety, Ball and executive producers of the original series — Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari — are all attached to executive produce the new project.

Details of the revival are still under the wraps.

No writer or director is currently attached with the project.

The original ensemble drama starred Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Jeremy Sisto, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths. It was produced by Actual Size Films and The Greenblatt/Janollari Studio.

“Six Feet Under” received total 53 Emmy nominations in its time on the air, winning nine. The show also won multiple Golden Globe awards, including best drama series in 2002.