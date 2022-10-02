‘Har Har Mahadev’: Sharad Kelkar’s first look as Baji Prabhu Deshpande out

Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, the film is set to hit screens on October 25

The Hindu Bureau
October 02, 2022 14:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Poster of the film and first look of Sharad Kelkar | Photo Credit: Zee Studios

Actor Sharad Kelkar is all set to play Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s commander Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the upcoming Har Har Mahadev. The makers unveiled the actor’s first look from the film on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmed by Abhijeet Deshpande and produced by Zee Studios the film also stars Subodh Bhave and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles.

The historical film tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India and widely considered as one of the greatest warriors of his time.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Marathi film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages on October 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi cinema
Marathi cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app