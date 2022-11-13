Hannah Waddingham joins Ryan Gosling starrer 'The Fall Guy'

Hannah Waddingham | Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actor Hannah Waddingham, of Ted Lasso fame, has joined the high-flying cast of Ryan Gosling's adventure feature The Fall Guy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waddingham is listed on the cast list for the Universal film, which is based on the 1980s television series, along with Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.

The action extravaganza, which is currently filming in Australia, is being directed by Bullet Train director David Leitch.

Unlike the original Lee Majors-starring show from the 1980s, this one doesn't centre on a stuntman who also works as a bounty hunter. The Drew Pearce-penned script instead centres on a battered and past-his-prime stuntman (Gosling) who unexpectedly finds himself back on set with the star (Taylor-Johnson) he previously doubled for and who later replaced him. The star has vanished, though, which is the wrinkle.

Waddingham will take on the role of the stunt-filled film's producer in this problematic situation. The stuntman's best friend is played by Duke, the movie star's assistant is played by Hsu, and the prosthetic makeup artist with a romantic history with the stuntman is played by Blunt.

Kelly McCormick and Leitch are producing the film through their 87North shingle. Along with Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady, Gosling is also producing. Pearce and Geoff Shaevitz serve as executive producers.

Waddingham is well known for her Emmy-winning performance as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. She also stars in Netflix's Sex Education and London's West End and recently joined the voice cast of Garfield. She was also spotted in Hocus Pocus 2, which has grown to be the most popular film on Disney Plus.