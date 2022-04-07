I approached Kumaran Asan through the eyes of director KP Kumaran: Sreevalsan J Menon

Carnatic vocalist Sreevalsan J Menon as legendary poet kumaran Asan in KP kumaran’s film Gramavrikshathile Kuyil | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

April 07, 2022 14:01 IST

Sreevalsan plays the legendary Malayalam poet in ‘Gramavrikshathile Kuyil’ , the first feature film on Asan

In connection with Mahakavi Kumaran Asan’s 150th birth anniversary, Gramavrikshathile Kuyil, a film on the poet, reaches cinemas on April 8. Directed by auteur KP Kumaran, the film stars senior Carnatic vocalist Sreevalsan J Menon as Asan. This is the first film to be made on the popular renaissance poet of Malayalam., a disciple of Sree Narayana Guru, and also a philosopher, social reformer and entrepreneur. Born in 1873 at Kaayikkaram, in erstwhile Travancore, Asan’s life was closely intertwined with the struggle for an egalitarian society in Kerala, where caste did not determine a person’s life.

At a time when artistes are being discriminated on the basis of caste and religion, it is pertinent that a film on a progressive thinker like Asan is being released.

Director K P Kumaran | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

“When Kumaran sir suggested that I act as Asan, I was taken back, considering that I have never acted before in a film,” recalls Sreevalsan. Although a little reluctant to take up the role, the director made it clear to Sreevalsan that the film would not be made if he declined to do it as it demanded someone who would be able to act, sing and render Asan’s immortal verses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Then, I had to rethink my decision. I trusted his vision and entrusted myself to his direction. I approached Kumaran Asan through the eyes of Kumaran sir, a repository on Asan, his works and philosophy,” says Sreevalsan, who has also composed the music for the film. To prepare for the role, Sreevalsan was also given a two-volume compilation of Asan’s works by the director.

Carnatic vocalist Sreevalsan J Menon as legendary poet Kumaran Asan in KP Kumaran’s film Gramavrikshathile Kuyil | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The film is set during the last six years of the poet, after he had to quit the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), of which he was the secretary for 15 years. By then, much of his great works had already been written.

“We touch upon different aspects of Asan’s life through his poetry and his work. The film focusses on the inner turmoil of a man who was a trailblazer. Asan was a nominated member of the Sree Moolam Praja Sabha, the first legislative assembly in Travancore. We have recreated portions of his speech wherein he spoke about the need for representation of youth from ‘backward communities’ in government jobs,” says Sreevalsan.

The speech was shot in VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, which was then the Legislative Assembly building.

“What an artiste goes through is similar, irrespective of whether you are a musician, filmmaker or writer. The feelings overlap and I could relate to it. The discrimination, injustice, bouquets and brickbats, the awards…It was all similar to what every artiste goes through even today,” adds the vocalist.

The title of the film is from a poem by Asan. Select verses from his famous poems such as ‘ Chinthavishtayaya Sita’, ‘ Duravastha’, ‘Chandala Bhikshuki’ and ‘ Karuna’ and snippets from other poems have been rendered by Sreevalsan.

Mainly shot in Perumbalam, Aluva and Kalady, the camera has been cranked by KG Jayan and Santhosh Raman. KP Kumaran’s wife M Santhamma Pillai is the producer of the film.

In the meantime, Sreevalsan, who plans to turn director in a couple of months, says his work with the auteur enabled him to get closer to his vision of being a director. “I was able to understand cinema’s aesthetics, and to take a close look at the different approaches of directors and how they treat a narrative. It was a learning experience to work with him. Kumaran sir is not only a knowledgeable person but also an affectionate person. I cherish the chance I got to work with him,” observes Sreevalsan