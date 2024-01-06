Golden Globes 2024 | Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to present together

January 06, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

Actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who both were part of the biographical sports drama Air, will present together at the 81st Golden Globes Awards on Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter.

Affleck directed and produced Air, while Damon served as a producer as well. Air is aboutthe history of sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) and how he was at the forefront of Nike’s pursuit of basketball legend Michael Jordan. Affleck portrayed the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight.

Their film was also nominated for best motion picture – musical or comedy at the Golden Globes. Damon also bagged a nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy. The duo has worked for Good Will Hunting, Dogma, The Last Duel and School Ties.

The actors have joined the star-studded list of presenters, including Oprah Winfrey, America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Shameik Moore, Simu Liu, Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams and Will Ferrell. The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Jo Koy.

