Gerald M. Levin, former Time Warner CEO responsible for AOL merger, dies at 84

March 14, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Former Time Warner CEO, Gerald M. Levin, passed away at the age of 84 in a hospital in Long Beach, California, as confirmed by his grandchild Jake Maia Arlow to the New York Times. While the cause of death was not disclosed, Levin had been battling Parkinson’s disease.

Levin’s tenure at Time Warner was marked by both triumph and turmoil. Named co-CEO in 1992, he ascended to sole chief executive following the death of Steven J. Ross. However, Levin’s legacy will forever be intertwined with the ill-fated merger he engineered with AOL in 2000, a deal valued at $350 billion.

The AOL Time Warner merger, announced during the dot-com bubble, quickly unraveled in the wake of the dot-com recession, resulting in a staggering $100 billion write-down and Levin’s resignation in 2002.

Before the AOL debacle, Levin had a distinguished career at Time Warner. Joining as an attorney, he rose to become CEO of Home Box Office (HBO) in 1973, where he pioneered the transmission of HBO’s signal nationwide via satellite, a move that revolutionized the television industry.