‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Attack’ to all release in theatres, say makers

Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

08 September 2021 14:44 IST

Pen Studios on Wednesday said all the three films are meant for the theatrical experience and not an OTT release

Refuting speculation that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” and John Abraham-starrer “Attack” will get a straight-to-digital release, Pen Studios on Wednesday said all the three films are meant for the theatrical experience.

There were rumours that Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and MD Pen Studios, was keen on having Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR”, which has been long in production, release on the OTT (over-the-top) platform to avoid further delays.

The film, starring Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr in the lead, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13.

Pen Studios has backed “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, headlined by Alia Bhatt and the actioner “Attack”. The company has also acquired the north India theatrical rights and all languages digital and satellite rights for “RRR”.

In a statement posted on Twitter by Pen Studios, Gada said the aforementioned films will be released only in theatres.

“We would like to clarify that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Attack’ will release in cinemas. There have been several rumors doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres,” the statement read.

“RRR” is billed as a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Kumaram Bheem, essayed by NT Rama Rao Jr.

Bhansali’s drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red light area, during the 1960s.

“Attack” is based on a true story of a hostage crisis and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, written and helmed by debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand, stars Abraham as a lone ranger who leads an attack team during a counter operation.

There is no clarity on the release dates of “Attack” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi”.