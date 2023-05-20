ADVERTISEMENT

First look of Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from ‘Old Guy’ out

May 20, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Apart from directing, Simon West is also producing the film that’s written by Greg Johnson

The Hindu Bureau

Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from ‘Old Guy’ | Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

The first look of actors Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from Simon West’s upcoming action comedy Old Guy has been released, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from directing, West is also producing the film that’s written by Greg Johnson of The Son fame. 

ALSO READ
‘The Consultant’ series review: Christoph Waltz is sublimely scary in this uneven workspace thriller

Also starring Lucy Liu, Old Guy follows ageing contract killer Danny Dolinski (Waltz) who has to train the newcomer with an attitude, Wihlborg (Hoffman). The unlikely duo has to take down the opposite crime syndicate’s bigwigs and, in the process, uncover their employer’s true motive following which the two, with help from Anata (Liu), go against their own side. 

The film is produced by Jib Polhemus, Martin Brennan, West and R.U. Robot Studio’s Petr Jákl. Hal Sadoff and Norman Golightly will also produce Old Guy on behalf of Dark Castle Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US