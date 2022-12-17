Film festival in memory of I.V. Sasi to be held on December 22 in Kochi

December 17, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated December 18, 2022 02:27 pm IST - KOCHI

On the fifth death anniversary of the filmmaker, five of his movies would be screened at Cinepolis multiplex

The Hindu Bureau

I.V. Sasi | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A film fest in memory of renowned filmmaker I.V. Sasi, who redefined commercial Malayalam cinema, will be held here on December 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fest is organised by the Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association and FCC 1983 Charitable Trust on the occasion of his fifth death anniversary. Titled ‘Utsavam 2022’, the one-day fest will be held at Cinepolis multiplex at Centre Square Mall.

Five select movies by the filmmaker will be screened. The organisers said they were in the process of choosing the best five movies of the director. A seminar on songs in his movies will be held as part of the event. Vidhayadharan, Berny Ignatius, Shibu Chakravarthy, and B.K. Harinarayanan will attend the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An open forum on the contemporary relevance of I.V. Sasi’s movies will be held in the afternoon. Scriptwriter S.N. Swami and actor Ramu will participate. Veteran filmmaker-lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi will deliver the memorial lecture at the valedictory session.

Seema, actor and wife of I.V. Sasi, will attend the fest along with a host of people belonging to the Malayalam film industry. A musical nite featuring the songs in his movies will be held after the valedictory function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US