‘Farzi’ trailer: Vijay Sethupathi hunts Shahid Kapoor in an edgy cat-and-mouse thriller

January 13, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming crime thriller series Farzi was released by the streamer today. Created by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, the series is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna.

The edgy crime thriller series has a script co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. In the trailer, we see Shahid play a con artist named Sunny who begins to manufacture counterfeit currency notes to scale up in life. “I want to make so much money that I don’t respect it anymore,” quips the character. However, he has to face an obstacle, a big one in fact — Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) is an unorthodox cop who won’t take no for an answer, and he begins to hunt Sunny.

Farzi also features Chittranjan Giri, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on February 10 on Prime Video