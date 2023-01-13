ADVERTISEMENT

‘Farzi’ trailer: Vijay Sethupathi hunts Shahid Kapoor in an edgy cat-and-mouse thriller

January 13, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Created by Raj and DK, the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 10

The Hindu Bureau

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ‘Farzi’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming crime thriller series  Farzi was released by the streamer today. Created by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, the series is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna.

The edgy crime thriller series has a script co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. In the trailer, we see Shahid play a con artist named Sunny who begins to manufacture counterfeit currency notes to scale up in life. “I want to make so much money that I don’t respect it anymore,” quips the character. However, he has to face an obstacle, a big one in fact — Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) is an unorthodox cop who won’t take no for an answer, and he begins to hunt Sunny.

Farzi also features Chittranjan Giri, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on February 10 on Prime Video

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US