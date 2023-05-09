Fantasy coming-of-age series ‘I’m A Virgo’ gets release date

May 09, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video has announced the launch date of their mythical coming-of-age comedy I’m A Virgo, starring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome ( When They See Us, Moonlight).

The upcoming series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Boots Riley ( Sorry to Bother You).

According to a synopsis, I’m A Virgo is a darkly comedic coming-of-age drama about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California.

“Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins ( The Hateful Eight, The Righteous Gemstones),” the synopsis reads.

I’m A Virgo will premiere on Prime Video on June 23. The makers shared the release date with a sneak-peek.