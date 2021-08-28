Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS in Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’

HYDERABAD

28 August 2021 13:23 IST

Director Sukumar’s film pitches Allu Ajun against Fahadh Faasil

Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist in Pushpa - the rise, the Allu Arjun film directed by Sukumar. The Telugu film which will also release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi will have Fahadh playing the part of an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The poster of the character shows Fahadh sporting a bald look.

On social media, the movie’s team stated, “Meet the #VillainofPushpa. The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into the menacing Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (IPS) and will lock horns with #PushpaRaj.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh and Anasuya Bharadwaj and the crew includes cinematographer Mirasla Cuba Brozek, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, production designer S Ramakrishna and Monica Nigothe.

Pushpa is being planned as a two-part film and the first part is scheduled to arrive in theatres this December.