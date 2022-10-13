‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney to lead Sony’s ‘Barbarella’ film

Sydney Sweeney | Photo Credit: Jae C. Hong

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney will lead the cast of the Barbarella film for Sony Pictures. The film remains in the early stages, with no director, producer or writer currently attached.

Through an Instagram post posted late on Tuesday afternoon, Sweeney appeared to confirm her participation in the project. She posted a picture of authentic artwork from the original 1968 space opera along with a caption, which read, "time to save the universe."

With her co-starring role in Madame Web with Dakota Johnson, Sweeney has established herself as a marquee talent at Sony Pictures. The rights to The Registration, a film adaptation of the same-named thriller by Madison Lawson, were also acquired by the studio. Sweeney is slated to star, and Brad Fuller will serve as the producer.

Beyond her work in films, Sweeney has gained notoriety for her standout performances in the HBO comedies The White Lotus and Euphoria from the first season. She received Emmy nods this year for her performances on both shows.

As per the reports of Variety, the original 1968 Barbarella starred Jane Fonda as the titular space-travelling heroine and was adapted from a comic book series by French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest. Barbarella is regarded as one of Fonda's most recognisable on-screen characters, despite the fact that the movie wasn't a box-office success when it was released.

Although there have been numerous plans over the years for either a continuation of filmmaker Roger Vadim's original film or a remake of the franchise, none have been realised.