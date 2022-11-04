'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi to headline 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'

The five-part series is being created by SPT’s Curio Pictures and is based on Richard Flanagan’s acclaimed book of the same name

ANI
November 04, 2022 14:08 IST

Jacob Elordi in ‘Euphoria’

‘’Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi will lead ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ adaptation, Sony Pictures Television’s forthcoming limited series.

According to Variety, the lead character of the series, Dorrigo Evans, will be portrayed by the ‘Euphoria’ actor. Evans is an army surgeon who has a brief but illicit relationship with Amy, the young wife of his uncle, which “sustains and haunts him through his darkest days as the reluctant leader of men held captive in a Thai-Burmese camp during WWII.”

For the shoot, Elordi will go back to his birthplace Australia. The five-part series is being created by SPT’s Curio Pictures and is based on Richard Flanagan’s acclaimed book of the same name. Jo Porter serves as managing director and executive producer with Rachel Gardner, who also serves as creative director. Additionally, Justin Kurzel will executive produce and direct.

”It is thrilling to have Jacob Elordi join us on this project,” Porter said in a report quoted by Variety.

“The character of Dorrigo Evans requires a multi-layered actor who can bring strength, sensitivity and charisma to the role - qualities Jacob has in spades. Together with the creative powerhouses of Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant, there couldn’t be a more exciting team to bring this important novel to life.”

Along with author Shaun Grant, Flanagan will serve as executive producer. Most recently, Grant and Kurzel worked together on ‘Nitram,’ which received the Cannes Film Festival’s best actor award. ‘Snowtown’ and ‘True History of the Kelly Gang,’ among other works, are included. (ANI)

