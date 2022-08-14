Emily Blunt to feature with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' movie

The film will start production later this year in Australia and will release in theatres on March 1, 2024

PTI
August 14, 2022 13:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Blunt | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Hollywood star Emily Blunt has joined Ryan Gosling in the upcoming movie The Fall Guy, set up at Universal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullet Train director David Leitch will helm the project, which is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.

Drew Pearce, who worked with Leitch on Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, has penned the script for the movie. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Created by Glen A Larson, the original show ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986. It featured Lee Majors as a Hollywood stuntman who, to make ends meet, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. Douglas Barr co-starred as his sidekick and Heather Thomas as a fellow stunt actor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Leitch will also produce the project along with Kelly McCormick through their 87North shingle. Gosling will produce along with Guymon Casady of Entertainment 360.

The film will start production later this year in Australia and will release in theatres on March 1, 2024.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Blunt, who was most recently seen in A Quiet Place II and Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson, is currently working on another project from Universal. The actor is part of an ensemble cast of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app