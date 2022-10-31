Emilia Clarke to star as Oscar Wilde's wife in 'An Ideal Wife'

The film charts the story of Wilde's marriage to Constance Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after learning that Wilde was homosexual

ANI
October 31, 2022 16:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Emilia Clarke | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

Hollywood star Emilia Clarke is set to star as Irish author Oscar Wilde's wife Constance Lloyd in filmmaker Sophie Hyde's upcoming film An Ideal Wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Deadline, the film charts the story of Wilde's marriage to Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after learning that Wilde was homosexual.

Lloyd died in 1898 at the age of 40 while living in exile in Genoa, Italy, with her two sons. They had left London and changed their surname to Holland to distance them from the scandal of Oscar Wilde's imprisonment for homosexual acts in 1895.

During her life, Lloyd published two books of children's literature and contributed to newspapers and journals. She was also a campaigner in the progressive dress reform movement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ideal Wife is produced by Olivier Delbosc through Paris-based Curiosa Films, Chris Curling via Zephyr Films in the U.K. and Matthew Gledhill at Wheelhouse Productions.

The film will mark Clarke's first big screen credit since the 2019 holiday rom-com Last Christmas directed by Paul Feig. The film starred Clarke alongside Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Emma Thompson, who also co-scripted the flick.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Clarke's upcoming projects include McCarthy, Vaclav Marhoul's film about the disgraced American senator Joseph McCarthy, in which she will star opposite Michael Shannon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app