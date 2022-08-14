Edgar Wright on SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’: What an absolute blast, so entertaining

Edgar Wright and a poster of the SS Rajamouli film | Photo Credit: John Shearer/WireImage.com (left) and DVV Entertainment (right)

More filmmakers from the West are doffing their hats to SS Rajamouli's RRR, the most recent being British director Edgar Wright who has called the Telugu period action epic an "absolute blast".

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright, the man behind blockbusters such as Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Last Night in Soho, said he recently saw RRR at the British Film Institute (BFI) and found it an "entertaining" watch.

The official page of RRR on Twitter thanked Wright for all the praise.

Released theatrically in March, RRR has raised over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film followed the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century – Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR.

RRR was also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, available for streaming on ZEE5.

In recent weeks, an array of Hollywood artistes, including Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and writer C Robert Cargill, Joe Dante of Gremlins fame, Guardians of the Galaxy films director James Gunn, Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts, filmmaker Christopher Miller and The Gray Man directors Anthony and Joe Russo, have lauded the movie for being an extravagant visual spectacle.

Meanwhile, search engine Google found a unique way of honouring Rajamouli and his film. When a user searches RRR on Google, a motion emoji of a horse and a motorcycle is displayed on the top of the page followed by the search results. It is an homage to the film's iconic scene where Ram Charan is mounted on a horse while Jr NTR rides a bike.

The movie's official handle also thanked the search engine for the gesture.

RRR is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion.