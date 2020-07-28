Dulquer Salmaan to play 'Lieutenant Ram' in a period love story, actor also releases 'Kurup' sneak peek

28 July 2020 13:21 IST

The untitled multi-lingual film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies

There’s some good news for fans of Dulquer Salmaan, who is celebrating his birthday today. The actor will be playing the role of ‘Lieutenant’ Ram in a period love story set in 1964. According to a statement, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

The makers have launched a concept poster, one depicts a telegram. In the poster, Dulquer is seen as an army man in a silhouette image. The film will have music by Vishal Chandrashekar. Produced by Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinemas, it will be presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Dulquer Salmaan and the presenters of the film have teamed up earlier for the biopic hit ‘Mahanati/ Nadigaiyer Thilagam’, which won several national awards. Dulquer was last seen in ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’, which released in theatres in February this year.

Vyjayanthi Movies’ other recent announcement was the multi-lingual project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, they also have another film directed by Nandini Reddy in the offing, besides ‘Jathi Ranalu’ that is nearing completion.

Meanwhile, Dulquer himself released, on his Instagram and Twitter handles, a sneak peek into his next home production, Kurup. The release of the film, in May, had been postponed due to the lockdown and pandemic. The accompanying note (on Instagram) says, “As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you Thank you Thank you [sic] for all your love and wishes.”

Kurup is DQ’s home production with him in the lead. The stylish sneak peek video of the film, based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, one of Kerala’s most wanted criminals, has already been viewed 10 lakh times on Instagram alone.