Disney+ announces ‘Mahabharata’ series, ‘Koffee with Karan’ S8, and ‘Showtime’

The titles were announced at a panel on international content at the D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
September 11, 2022 12:52 IST

First look of ‘Mahabharata’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

The Mahabharata with its themes of ambition, sibling rivalry, honour, love, deceit and a thrilling battle, is just what the doctor ordered for an epic show. After the venerable 1988 show and one in 2013, Disney+Hotstar has announced yet another iteration of the epic.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, announced three new shows at a panel on international content at the D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim including the eighth season of the popular talk show,  Koffee with Karan and  Showtime.

Koffee with Karan (Season 8) is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig, while  Showtime is produced by Johar, Mehta and Somen Mishra. Johar promises that Showtime will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.  Mahabharata is produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment.

The writer was at D23 Expo 2022 at the invitation of The Walt Disney Company

