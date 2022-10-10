‘Dhanya’: Leena Manimekalai, Parvathy Thiruvothu join hands for a cybercrime slasher thriller

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai file photo File photo | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Awedacious, the production banner led by Delhi Crime producer Apoorva Bakshi and associate producer Monisha Thyagarajan has announced a slate of new original titles that are in production. According to a report by Variety, one of the titles in production is a Malayalam cybercrime slasher thriller titled Dhanya, which is headlined by Parvathy Thiruvothu and directed by Leena Manimekalai (of Maadathy fame).

“Watching season one of Delhi Crime years ago, I felt super jealous of the sheer brilliance and authenticity of the work. The name Apoorva Bakshi has had a special place in my heart since then. It must be the plan of the cosmos that brought Apoorva and Monisha as an irresistible force in my life. Our bond is nurtured by the power of sisterhood. Dhanya will be our first brainchild and I can’t wait to experience the alchemy of our collaboration,” Leena told Variety. Other details regarding the project remain under wraps at the moment.

More than 19 projects are currently in production at Awedacious. The projects include the UN SDG Action Awards winning documentary by Srishti Bakshi, Women of my Billion. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Purple Pebble Pictures is presenting the documentary film.

Delhi Crime creator Richie Mehta is making an untitled documentary on illegal mining for Awedacious, while filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is making an untitled true crime series for the production house. KM Kamal’s Malayalam movie Alhamdulillah!, Aizahn Kassymbek’s Madina, Sivaganesh’s Paraasakthi, and Ajai Vishwanath’s Starch are some of the other projects in the line-up.