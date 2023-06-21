ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush, Aanand L Rai and AR Rahman reunite for ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

June 21, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Dhanush made the announcement on the 10th year anniversary of ‘Raanjhanaa,’ and also shared a promo video featuring him

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ | Photo Credit: @dhanushkraja/Twitter

On the occasion of Raanjhanaa’s tenth year anniversary, Dhanush, who made his Hindi debut with the Aanand L Rai directorial, has confirmed that the duo and AR Rahman will reunite once again for a film titled Tere Ishk Mein.

Dhanush also shared a promo video featuring him, and according to the video, the new film will be “from the world of Raanjhanaa”. 

A statement from the filmmaker read, “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide are truly heartwarming.”

Tere Ishk Mein will be produced by Himanshu Sharma with Vishal Sinha handling the cinematography. While the rest of the cast details are yet to be announced, the makers have confirmed that the film release next year. 

Here’s the title announcement video...

