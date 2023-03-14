ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dasara’ trailer: Nani, Keerthy Suresh in an intense action drama directed by Srikanth Odela

March 14, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Director Srikanth Odela’s Telugu film ‘Dasara’, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is set in the vicinity of coal mines in rural Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

Nani in a still from director Srikanth Odela’s ‘Dasara’

The trailer of Dasara, the first big Telugu film to arrive in theatres this summer, was unveiled in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. The film starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, written and directed by first-timer Srikanth Odela, aims to capture the attention of audiences across India and will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 30.

The trailer shows glimpses of the characters and their lives in the vicinity of coal mines at Godavarikhani in Telangana. The rugged action drama is said to be inspired by real incidents and narrates the struggles of those working at the coal mines. The Dasara festivities such as Bathukamma and the burning of an effigy of Ravana are part of the film’s narrative, going by the trailer. 

Santhosh Narayanan’s rustic compositions have already garnered attention and Sathyan Sooryan’s warm-toned colour palette adds to the intensity of the high action drama in the trailer.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the film also stars Tom Chacko, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab. A special set recreating the villages near the coal mines was constructed on the outskirts of Hyderabad by production designer Avinash Kolla.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US